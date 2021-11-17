Black Friday at REI: $200 off Garmin watches, deals on Solo stove, gear, clothing and footwear

With just over a week left until Thanksgiving, early Black Friday deals are hitting almost every major retailer, and REI is no exception. With savings across the store, you can find deals on gear, clothing and footwear from big brands priced up to 30% off. We've pulled together a list of some of the best deals happening now through Nov. 22 at REI.

Best Deals at REI

Garmin All Garmin Fenix 6 GPS Watches are on sale now. These powerful watches transition well from the outdoors to daily wear. Each model has its own specifications, and you can read about what each fitness tracker offers at REI. See link below for $200 savings now through Nov. 22.

Solo Stove This stainless steel fire pit is portable and durable. A 360-degree Airflow Design feeds oxygen down to the embers, helping to keep heat high with less smoke than a traditional fire. It also features an ash pan to collect loose ash and prevent scorching on the ground beneath it.

Garmin Stay connected while off the grid. The GPS provides basic navigation, location and tracking data, while the lithium battery provides up to 50 hours of battery life per charge. You can exchange texts with cell phones or inReach devices even when there are no cell towers, though you'll have to get a satellite subscription to take advantage of this feature. The device is impact-resistant and water-rated to IPX7, so rain or snow won't slow you down. It also includes a USB cable, carabiner clip and spine-mount adapter.

There are a lot of other price cuts at REI, too. Check out some of the highlights of their early Black Friday deals happening now.

30% off deals

30% off all Cotopaxi jackets, fleece and vests for women and men

30% off all REI Co-op brand down and synthetic insulated jackets and wests for women and men

30% off all REI Co-op brand snowsports jackets, pants and bibs for women, men and kids

30% off all REI Co-op brand trekking poles

30% off all Cotopaxi Allpa travel pack

25% off deals

25% off all Smartwool clothing and accessories for women, men and kids

25% off all REI Co-op Wallace Lake tops and flannel shirts for women and men

25% off all Fjallraven Expedition X-Latt jackets for women and men

25% off all Outdoor Research hats, gloves, mittens and gaiters

25% off all Osprey Ozone luggage

20% off Deals