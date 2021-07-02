Our favorite portable grill and firepit combo is 20% off right now

BioLite

It's hard to find deals on bathing suits and grills this time of year. While I don't have any leads on swimmies for ya, I did find a CNET-tested and approved grill and firepit combo at a cool 20% off -- down to $225. It's the and it doubles as a hibachi grill. Or think of it as an easy hibachi grill that doubles as a firepit -- it's up to you. I tested one earlier in the spring and I thought it excelled in both roles, landing it on my list of best portable grills for 2021.

The FirePit+ is light and luggable and can be carried down to the beach or moved around the yard. It has mesh sides so you can watch the fire and there's even a small fan fastened to the side to blow that gnarly smoke in one direction and not in everyone's eyes. I found the fan worked really well, although it doesn't ever get complete control of the smoke.

including a grill lid for more serious cooking endeavors and a griddle, perfect for camping breakfast.