Best Electric Lawnmower Deals: Save Up to $100 on Greenworks, Ryobi and More

The days of having to own a gas-guzzling lawnmower are long gone. Though there are still plenty of gas-powered models available, electric lawn mowers have never been more accessible and are powerful enough these days to meet the average homeowner's needs.

There's an abundance of choice when it comes to electric mowers, though, so we've done the leg work for you by rounding up our pick of the best electric lawnmower deals currently available. We keep this list updated so you don't have to pay full price.

Best electric lawnmower deals available right now

Sun Joe If you need a compact and lightweight mower, and have easy access to power in your yard, then you could spend relatively little to ditch your gas mower with this Sun Joe corded electric mower. You won't need to fuss with batteries with this nippy 14-inch model and its 10.6-gallon hard-top rear bag collects your clippings as you go.

Chris Monroe/CNET In our test we found this Sun Joe model to be easy to maneuver and, since it's battery-powered, you don't need to worry about getting tangled up in a cord. This set on sale for under $200 includes the 17-inch cordless mower plus two batteries and a charging dock so you can always be ready to go. It's only a few bucks more than the mower alone.

Greenworks Greenworks' MO40L414 cordless mower offers can operate at seven different height settings, with the option to either mulch or side discharge grass clippings. It can run for around 30 minutes on the included 4.0Ah battery. That same battery can be shared among a variety of Greenworks power tools and also functions as a USB power bank if you need to use it in a pinch.

Chris Monroe/CNET Hart's 40-Volt brushless electric mower is one of our highest-rated options and you can save over $30 on it right now. It has a 20-inch cutting width but still feels relatively light for its size and onboard storage for two batteries makes it easy to keep mowing for longer.

Chris Monroe/CNET While not a huge savings at $20 off, the Ryobi One+ HP is one of our favorite electric mowers, taking the title of best electric mower for small yards. The 16-inch push mower is really compact and easy to move around, and it is powered by Ryobi's standard 18-volt rechargeable batterie,s which is handy if you're already invested in its system of power tools.

Chris Monroe/CNET If your priority is replicating gaslike power in an electric mower, this Ego model is for you. Though on the expensive side, it topped our list of the best electric mowers thanks to its unstoppable performance and ease of maneuverability, despite its hefty size. It retails for $600, but you can get it for $100 less right now.

Who is an electric lawnmower suitable for?



There are various pros and cons of electric mowers, so it's worth assessing your needs before ditching gas for batteries.

The most considerable downsides to battery-powered electric mowers are about power. Gas mowers have more power for tackling hilly terrain or larger yards where the torque and battery life of an electric mower may let you down.

That being said, the average household could get along just fine with an electric mower, and easy-to-replace rechargeable batteries can be used to extend the range affordably. Electric mowers are also preferable for those who want a quieter operation or need easier maneuverability since they're usually lighter than their gas-powered counterparts, not to mention the environmental benefits.