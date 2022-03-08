Bag a Four-Burner Char-Broil Grill for Just $200 (Save $100)

Char-Broil

Rejoice! Grilling season is just around the bend. Once that warm weather hits, you won't likely find outdoor cookers on sale, but there's a whopper of a grill deal happening today. . That's a full $100 off the sticker price and about as cheap as you'll find a full-sized grill.

The Performance four-burner grill is powered with 32,000 BTUs of heat spread across a 435 square-inch cooking surface. That's plenty of capacity to cook for the whole family or knock out a backyard barbecue. The porcelain-coated cast-iron grates are nonstick and removable for easy cleaning. There's even a 10,000 BTU side burner for making sides and sauces.

A Char-Broil four-burner for $200 is a true no-brainer for the casual backyard chef. If you're a power griller, you might consider a more elite model. See CNET's list of best grills for more options.

Woot offers free shipping to Amazon Prime members. There's a limit of three grills per person at this price, but one should really be enough.