Absolutely Crush Barbecue Season With This $130 Cuisinart Smoker (Save $77)

Mother's Day (May 8) or Father's Day (June 19) could be just the time to give your future pitmaster parent the proper accouterment for spring and summer. We're talkin' barbecue, and a gang of at Woot.com. The cheapest of the lot is a Cuisinart's manageable , which is down to $130 (normally $207). A similar (normally $170). There are some big boys on discount too, including this , typically retailing for $430 but down to $270 during the one-day flash sale.

We haven't tested these particular models of discounted smokers yet, but the Cuisinarts in particular net solid star ratings on Amazon and other retailers. Not only can Amazon Prime members cash in on free standard shipping, but they should arrive in plenty of time for Father's or Mother's Day. (I'd be extra fast about Mother's Day since it's next weekend). See the full smoker sale here and get your meats ready for the ride of their lives.

Read more: Best Portable Grill for 2022