7 of the Top Memorial Day Deals You Need to Shop Today

Memorial Day weekend is happening right now, and that means hundreds of retailers have slashed prices on items for your home and backyard, helping you save on the things you want the most. Big-ticket items like appliances, smart TVs and mattresses are all marked down, but as we head into summer, a lot of us will be spending more time outdoors or entertaining guests, so here are a few of our other favorite deals you should grab today while the price is right.

Christopher Knight Home Whether you're spending your summer days by the pool or nights on the patio or by the fire pit, you'll need a place to sit and relax. Folding Adirondack chairs by Christopher Knight Home are available now in a variety of colors for 40% off at Overstock. These chairs are made of acacia wood and are water-resistant.

Lexy Savvides/CNET If you're looking for a cheaper alternative to the popular Apple Watch, the Fitbit Sense might be a good option for you. It has tools to monitor heart health, stress management and skin temperature so that you can keep track of your health automatically. It will also show you your nightly blood-oxygen levels and monitor your sleep. Plus, while you're getting more active outdoors, this Fitbit has a built-in GPS to help with hikes, bikes and even driving. It's also compatible with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa so you have access to your alarms and reminders. One battery charge lasts up to six days and a 12-minute charge will get you a day's worth of power if you're low on time. The Fitbit Sense usually retails for around $300, but right now Best Buy has it marked down to just $180. Read our Fitbit Sense review.

Ryobi With so many projects involved in home maintenance and improvement, it's essential that you have some tools around the house to help you. Power tools are often costly, but you can get the Ryobi OnePlus cordless 18-volt, six-tool kit from Home Depot for less than $200. This combo kit includes a drill driver and impact driver, a reciprocating saw, a circular saw, a multitool, an LED light, two batteries, a charger, a bag and accessories.

Spark Memorial Day is the unofficial kick off to summer shenanigans, when most children are beginning the summer holidays, more people are traveling and lots of people make time to grill outdoors. Lots of grills are on sale right now, but you can get a Prime Package from Spark Grill for less than $1,000. In addition to the grill, which is capable of sending you alerts through an app when your food is ready, your purchase also includes eight charcoal bricks to get you started, a premium bamboo cutting board, two temperature probes and a grill cover to prevent moisture from damaging your new grill.

Better Homes and Gardens/Screenshot by CNET This 57-inch rectangular gas fire pit from Better Homes and Gardens is marked down by over $100 at Walmart. A fire pit is the perfect addition to your backyard gatherings, and this ultralong one can accommodate a lot of people for when you want to entertain. It features a stainless steel burner capable of an output of up to 50,000 BTUs, to provide plenty of warmth to stay cozy on those cool summer nights. The pit comes with glass beads and a vinyl cover. Note, however, that the required propane tank is sold separately.

Staub While everyone else is outside grilling up your favorite meats (or meatless) treats, get some sides and desserts going with this three-piece set of rectangular bakers by Staub. Sur La Table has this set marked down to $100 this weekend. These dishes are perfect for making brownies, casseroles, pasta dishes, roasted vegetables, cobbler and more. Plus, each piece features two handles for easy transport and the bakers nest inside one another, making the set easy to store. They're also dishwasher safe, making cleanup a breeze.