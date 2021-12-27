10 grilling tools under $25 to boost your BBQ game

Whether you're looking to enhance your backyard BBQ game, beef up your next tailgate (keep the faith) or if you're in need of the perfect Father's Day gift, consider these $25 and under BBQ accessories.

Buying a grill is certainly a worthy investment for fabulous flame and smoke-kissed meals but the price of admission can be costly. If you just dropped a bundle on that fancy Kamado or tricked out Dyna-Glo the last thing you want to think about is burning even more money on gadgets and tools. That's why we've highlighted 10 of our favorite grilling accessories that are not only worthy of multiple 🔥 emoji but won't put too much heat on your wallet.

Williams Sonoma Eliminate clutter with this multipurpose tool that combines three grilling essentials. Included in the package are a spatula and fork, which through the magic of magnetism combine forces and, voila, you've got yourself a sturdy pair of tongs.

ThermoPro Thanks to this wireless thermometer there's no need to hover around the hot grill to ensure the perfect cook. Keep the remote handy within a 300-foot radius and you'll get a beep when your meal is ready. Take advantage of preset temperatures for nine types of meat and poultry, or input your own if you have a particular preference.

Sur La Table If an item is too small or delicate to cook directly on the grates, don't let that deter you from using your grill. Simply lay down these sheets made of flexible PTFE and you can cook eggs, chopped vegetables or that pricey fillet of fish without worrying about any food falling through the cracks. Don't be afraid to crank up the heat -- they can withstand temperatures of up to 600 degrees. As an added bonus, the sheets are dishwasher safe so cleanup is a cinch.

Home Depot Don't flip out if you're tasked with manning a busy grill. This heavy-gauged chrome steel basket will ensure an even cook on multiple items with a single turn. Its extra large size can handle anything from thinly sliced summer squash to a thick porterhouse steak.

Cuisinart Buttering your buns is a BBQ must, but if you have a lot of burgers and dogs on your plate, the task can become cumbersome. But thanks to this nifty gadget you can get your slather on quickly and easily. If grilled cheese, garlic bread or corn on the cob is on the menu, be sure to take it for a spin.

Williams Sonoma Engage in some TMNT villain cosplay while shredding some delicious barbecued meat. The ergonomically shaped handles on these sharp claws (a set of two is included) will help transform your Boston butt and breasts into pulled pork and chicken quickly and easily -- not to mention using them is a whole lot of fun.

Sur La Table/Chowhound Elevate grilled salmon, pork and vegetables by cooking them atop cedar planks, which ensure a gentle cook and add a distinct but subtle smoky flavor. The spread makes for a fun, rustic table setting, so no need to transfer to a serving plate. The planks are reusable and even when they begin to deteriorate they can be repurposed as smoking chips.

Amazon You won't find a better baster than this heat resistant mop. The key is the multinubbed silicone bristles that are able to retain more sauce than your average BBQ brush. Clean-up doesn't get any easier -- just unscrew the head and let the dishwasher do the work.

Wayfair The dreaded scraping of the grates brings about as much joy as receiving a lump of coal for Christmas. If you want a quick and easy way to remove all the gunk that's gotten up in your grill, behold the genius of ceramic coated nylon bristles, which are three times more effective with each stroke than your standard brush. But wait, there's more! The brilliant circular shape provides 360-degree cleaning so you won't have to worry about missing a spot.

Amazon Look sharp and remain stain-free with this durable and size-adjustable apron. Equipped with two loops for towel and tongs and four pockets (including one that zips so your phone doesn't fall out when you bend over), you can keep your cooking tools (and anything else you need) close at hand.

