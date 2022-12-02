Winter Storm Cheat Sheet: Your Guide to Getting Through the Worst Weather

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out.
Love it or hate it, winter is here. While the season brings cozy evenings and quiet, snow-covered landscapes, it also brings a new set of inconvenient and potentially dangerous weather. Blizzards, snow and ice storms and temperatures well below freezing can disrupt daily life in major ways. With a bit of preparation, you can avoid some of the worst effects of a winter storm.
Below we've collected all of our best winter storm-related tips, advice and education in one place. Whether it comes to preparing for a winter storm or finding the gear you need to keep the lights on during a blackout, you'll find expert answers to your questions below.
What weather can I expect this winter?
While there are no guarantees, parts of the United States have already experienced heavy snowfall this year. Freezing temperatures, ice and high winds could also be in store.
How can I prepare myself for a winter storm?
From staying warm to making sure you've got water on hand, there are some things you can do to keep you and your loved ones safe in a winter storm.
- Winter Storm Essentials: Items You Need to Stock Up on to Be Prepared
- Keep Your Pets Safe and Calm During a Winter Storm. Here's How
- Get Through a Blackout Safely and Comfortably With These 11 Steps
- Power Outages: The Best Way to Keep Your Refrigerated Food From Going Bad
- Emergency Prep: 3 Tips to Recover Important Documents After a Natural Disaster
- 16 Emergency Apps for Wildfires, Earthquakes and Other Disasters
- Prep Your Solar Panels for Ice and Snow This Winter
How can I prepare my house for a winter storm?
Your house is there to protect you from the elements. You can take some steps before a big storm to limit any damage it sustains.
- Winter Is Coming. Here's How to Prepare Your Home
- Winter Weather Could Knock Out Your Home Internet. Here's What You Can Do
- What Damage From a Winter Storm Does Your Home Insurance Cover?
- Natural Disaster Insurance: How to Protect Your Home From Hurricanes, Wildfires and More
- Climate Change Is Intensifying Severe Weather. Take These 4 Steps to Fortify Your Home
- 10 Freeze-Proof Plants That Snow, Ice and Cold Won't Kill
- Stop Pipes From Freezing With These 6 Tips
What are my backup power options?
Whether you need to keep food or medicine cold or you just want to binge a TV show, here's what you need to know to get reliable back up power.
- Buying a Home Generator? Here's What You Need to Know
- Best Portable Generator of 2022
- Best Portable Power Stations of 2022
- Leave the Generator, Take the Power Station
We'll add more of CNET's coverage as it appears online.