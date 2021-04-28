Get 15 bottles (yes, 15 bottles) of wine delivered for $85 -- just $6 per bottle

Wine Insiders

If you thrive on a little mystery and a lot of wine, I've got an offer that's way too good to pass up. StackSocial is running a special promotion on behalf of wine club Wine Insiders for 15 bottles -- yes, 15 bottles -- . That breaks down to $6 per bottle. Well, more like $8 per bottle when you include the $30 shipping, but it's still one heck of a deal to secure a solid backup inventory of vino. Of course, you won't know what wine you're getting until you get it, but we can confirm that it's a mix of reds, whites and possibly some rosè thrown in there too.

While the overall quality of the wine sent for this deal remains a mystery, I can tell you that I've received mixed boxes of wine from Wine Insiders before and was pleasantly surprised. There was, admittedly, no Chateu Lafite but everything I got was drinkable and some bottles were much better than that. Heck, it never hurts to have a few bottles clinking around for that next impromptu backyard BBQ or to gift a dinner host when there's no time to hit the packy.

How it works: You'll first buy your 15-bottle wine deal via Stack Social , then redeem your voucher on Wine Insiders . That's it! Within a few days, 15 full bottles of wine will magically appear on your doorstop for you to open, drink, gift or save for later.

Wine Insiders not available to ship to the following states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Delaware, Hawaii, Kentucky, Mississippi, Rhode Island, South Dakota and Utah.