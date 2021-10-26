Williams Sonoma has Black Friday-style deals as low as $3 right now

Deal Savings Price







We're barreling into November and now would be as good a time as any to knock out some of your holiday shopping and avoid the scramble later. Williams Sonoma is having a major Warehouse Sale and there are some very giftable picks with steep price drops right now. Snag a set of handsome set of cocktail glassware for $29 or a piece of fine French Le Creuset bakeware down to $32. There are also loads of sharp cotton kitchen towels starting at $5 for a set of 4 (you can never have too many), and a cheeky Hufflepuff spatula for $3.

See our top picks for the below. And save an additional 20% on any items ending in .99 or .98 when you plug in promo code EXTRA at checkout.

Williams Sonoma Having nice cocktail glassware around always makes happy hour a little bit happier. If I unwrapped these vintage-looking old-fashioned glasses with a nice bottle of whisky, I'd be one happy home bartender. A similar set with dogs in place of owls is down to $40.

Williams Sonoma A Hufflepuff spatula for the Harry Potter fan on your list. I mean, how could you not?

Williams Sonoma These dashing cotton kitchen towels are nice enough to use as dinner napkins but sturdy enough to step in as dishrags too. You can never have enough kitchen towels. Grab a set of four with blue stripes for just $5 when you plug in special code EXTRA for 20% off.

Williams Sonoma While you're stocking up on towels, throw in a set of these more absorbent dish towels. The teal striped set of 4 is just $7 when you use code EXTRA at checkout.

Le Creuset A Le Creuset heritage baker is by far the classiest vessel to house your signature holiday dish this year. It would also make a foolproof gift for any home cook on your shopping list. This beauty is down to $32 with promo code EXTRA.

Aerin These funky salad plates are down to $20 (normally $60) when you use the code EXTRA for another 20% off.

