CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

West Elm sale: Score 20% off all bedding and bath linens

This bed and bath sale is a great time to stock up on essential home goods like comfy blankets and towels.

west-elm
Photos by West Elm/Composite by Robin Mosley/CNET

Is West Elm on your list of places to shop for new bedding or bathroom accessories? You're in luck, because today you can save 20% on all bedding and bath linens, plus get free shipping. As always, don't wait until the last minute to buy what you want because this sale could stop at any time and you don't want to miss out on a great price. 

See at West Elm

There are a few things you may save money on while shopping during this event. Some of the most affordable items are things like an organic quick-dry textured towel or bath accessories. But if you're looking to get the most value for your money, I'd stick with bedding. Why? These prices are just enough of a discount to make the purchase worthwhile.

These aren't products made of inferior materials; rather, they're items you'll want to preserve for a long time due to their high quality. Although there are fantastic bargains to be found in the bath category, if you already have an entire bath set, there's no need to go looking there since sheets and pillows are always a good thing to pick up. No matter what you're looking for, this West Elm sale has it. 