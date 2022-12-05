We Scoured Amazon for the Best, Most Festive Christmas Decorations

Sometimes you need to add a little Christmas cheer to your home, right this minute -- without leaving your house. That's where Amazon comes in handy. But the shopping site is so vast that scrolling through pages upon pages of holiday decor can be overwhelming. Well, we've done the scrolling and vetting for you and applied it to this helpful guide. We found the best holidays decorations on Amazon to help bring on the holiday spirit.

Check out our top picks for everything festive, from a mini lighted Christmas tree to a melted snowman serving plate. (You have to see it. You will want it.) All the decorations you didn't know you needed are right here and they're ready to ship straight to your door. So go ahead and treat yourself to that reindeer door mat or plaid pillowcase cover -- Christmas only comes once a year.

Amazon If you don't have room for a full-size Christmas tree, or you want to add a smaller tree to your home for extra ambiance, this 2-foot mini tree is perfect. It's pre-lit so you can just unpack, fluff up the branches, plug it in and enjoy the glow.

Amazon These simple, cozy knit stockings make any fireplace (or stairway or anywhere else) more festive. The set of four breaks down to just $3.17 per stocking, and they come in ivory, burgundy, green and khaki. Choose your color combo and your quantity and place a custom order for your family.

Amazon The simple act of lighting a fragrant candle can change a home's ambiance. Yankee Candles are beloved for their quality and value -- this large 22-ounce size burns for over 75 hours. The scent's festive blend of balsam, cedar and juniper berry will put a smile on your face. Bonus: When the wax is gone you can repurpose the glass jar into more holiday decor.

Amazon Choose a trio of gold, silver or white gifts to bring the festivities up a notch. These sparkly boxes (the tallest one is 10 inches) provide eye-catching decor inside or out. String lights that are inside the boxes create a cheery glow -- just plug this set in and prepare to be dazzled.

Amazon Santa stands alongside a friendly snowman inside this charming globe lantern. You'll want to gaze at the glitter "snow" falling over this festive scene forever. The 9-inch lantern lights up via battery or USB charge. Set the timer mode to automatically shut off after 6 or 12 hours. Other lantern styles include a bird on a branch and a Christmas tree.

Amazon Pillow covers are an easy way to update your couch for the season. A traditional Buffalo Tartan plaid dons this set of holiday pillow cases, available in sizes from 12x20 inches to 22x22 inches. The durable cotton linen covers have side zippers for easy transitions and cleaning.

Amazon This wooden advent calendar is a pricier piece, but you'll use it year after year. It's a charming holiday tradition. Fill each of the 24 numbered drawers with a candy, trinkets or even paper (listing fun winter activities) and watch little ones open each one, counting down the days until Santa's visit. Find more of our recommendations for great advent calendars here.

Amazon If you just can't pass up an animatronic Santa, this is your guy. "Mr. Christmas" climbs up and down a 17-inch ladder with his little string of LED lights. Other plush characters are also available: an elf, a reindeer and a snowman. You can also size up to the 40-inch ladder. The whole thing is battery-operated and plays songs to boot.

Amazon Who wouldn't want to be greeted by a tiny gingerbread man and little reindeer? This natural mat is made from coconut husk fibers and features a non-slip vinyl backing. There are other holiday-themed designs too.

Amazon Light the candles on this charming wooden piece and watch their heat turn the windmill, which turns the carousel. Charming wooden figures rotate around as it spins. Originally a German tradition, carousel pyramids have been a delightful Christmas presence since the 1700s. Four red candles are included in this delicate set.

Amazon If you're in the market for a unique, affordable tree skirt, look no further. Woodland animals populate this folksy polyester piece, finished off with tassel and ties. The wintery theme is pretty and the skirt comes in multiple sizes.

Amazon Make your home look like a gingerbread house with this faux candy garland from Kurt Adler. The 6-foot glittery strand is lightweight so you can drape it on almost anything. Create an impressive peppermint Christmas tree with multiple strands of garland.

Amazon This 24-inch pre-lit wreath is a classic piece of holiday decor with a modern lighting element. Pine cones, berry clusters and frosted branches wind among the white lights. The wreath features battery operation (three AA batteries), so no need to fuss with cords and a timer button keeps the wreath on for 6 hours and off for 18.

Amazon Thirty mini bottle brush trees in five sizes make adorable additions to mantels and more. Also perfect for crafting, ornaments and table decor, they come in an assortment of light green, dark green and silver. Each tree sits on a wood base so it can stand alone.