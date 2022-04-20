Wayfair Way Day 2022: When Is It, Best Deals and More

Everyone loves a good deal, right? Whether you are looking for a new cable to charge your phone or furniture for your back porch, odds are you don't want to pay full price. Wayfair will be once again having its popular Way Day shopping event, which offers up 48 hours of discounts that you won't want to miss out on. The event kicks off on April 27 and runs through the end of April 28.

Wayfair

Wayfair is one of the largest online retailers of home goods and carries everything from wall decor to major appliances, so whether you are a first-time home buyer or are looking to spruce up your living space with you won't want to miss out on these deals.

When is Way Day 2022?

Wayfair has just officially announced that Way Day 2022 will take place on April 27 and April 28.

What is Way Day?

Way Day is Wayfair's annual shopping event, similar to Amazon's Prime Day, which brings tons of huge discounts to a wide variety of products across the site. There will be hefty discounts across several of Wayfair's brands, including AllModern, Birch Lane, Joss & Main and Wayfair Professional. The company says there will be discounts of up to 80% in the sale, with some items being available at the lowered price for the whole duration and some being flash sales that will come and go quickly.

Do you need a membership to participate in Way Day?

Unlike some of the other annual shopping events, you don't need to pay any membership fees to Wayfair in order to qualify for the discounts during this 48 hour period. New and existing customers will be able to take advantage of all the deals, and Wayfair is shipping everything for free during this time.

That said, you can save a little extra money on your first purchase if you sign up now for a Wayfair credit card. Those who sign up between April 20 and April 28 will be eligible to receive $40 off their qualifying first purchase of $100 or more in the US or Canada. Normally, Wayfair offers $40 off the first purchase of $250.

Best Way Day Deals

While we are still about a week out from the official 48 hour shopping event, that doesn't mean you can't get started on some great deals at Wayfair right now. The official indicates that there will be deals on bedding sets, sofas, storage bins, gas grills, outdoor seating groups, mixers, refrigerators and much more. If you are looking to take advantage of some great deals at Wayfair right now, we've rounded up a few of our favorites below.