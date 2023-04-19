Wayfair Announces Way Day 2023 Sale With Up to 80% Off Home Essentials

Wayfair is one of the largest online retailers of home goods and it has just announced its biggest sale of the year, Way Day, is returning for 2023. The two-day event kicks off on April 26 at 12 a.m. ET and runs through April 27, offering thousands of discounts that you won't want to miss out on with up to 80% in savings, plus free shipping on everything.

Similar to Amazon's Prime Day, Way Day is Wayfair's annual blowout sale and offers deals on a wide variety of products across its site, including Wayfair brands inlcuding AllModern, Birch Lane, Joss & Main and Wayfair Professional. The sale also includes top third-party brands such as Cuisinart, Sealy and Dyson. Some deals in the sale will be available for the full 48-hour period while others will be limited to 24-hour flash sales that will expire even more quickly.

With everything from wall decor to major appliances available at Wayfair, the Way Day 2023 sale is the ideal opportunity to save on items for you home. So whether you're a first-time homebuyer in need of the essentials or you simply want to refresh your living space, you'll want to be ready to shop the sale next week.

You can preview the event now at Wayfair's site where you can also snag some early deals in its Way Day Preview sale.