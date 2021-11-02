Walmart has Halloween candy for 50% off, and it's the good stuff

Butterfinger

The hunt for cheap Halloween candy is always a mess. The shelves are picked clean by the time you get there, and the leftovers are never the higher quality treats we all know and love. Online candy sales are usually not worth it, but there's a great exception at Walmart today. For as long as it lasts, you can get 90 piece bags of Butterfingers, Baby Ruths, and Cruch bars for less than $5.

Instead of wandering around the near-empty aisles, swearing under your breath at the overwhelming Christmas takeover, you can have this bag of candy shipped to your house and enjoy your sweets in peace for a while lot less than you'd normally spend. The 50% discount on this bag is just about what you'll see in most stores, and if you look in Walmart's general Halloween candy section you'll see a lot of it is either sold out or not particularly worthwhile. This likely won't last, so go ahead and treat yourself.