The beastly Vitamix 7500 is down to $290, its lowest price ever (by far)

Vitamix

If it's power you seek in a blender, the is where you'll find it. Just ask CNET's Ry Crist, who reviewed the high-end blender and dubbed it "a muscle car for your kitchen" and "one of the most consistently powerful blenders that we tested." He also concluded that, as tempting as that powerful motor is, "it's difficult to justify the $529 Vitamix over some of the more affordable competitors available." Well, good news: The muscle-y . That's the cheapest it's ever been for a new model, so far as we can tell.

This is a flash sale that runs until Saturday or until supplies run out and I'm willing to bet supplies will indeed run out. We've only seen this monster blender go even within $100 of this all-time-low sale price on Amazon one time (down to $380) and you're not likely to find it at this price again anytime soon. The 2.2-horsepower 7500 comes standard with 64-ounce container. It's available in black, red or white for the sale price and comes with a seven-year warranty.

Read more in CNET's full review of the Vitamix 7500 blender here and snatch one up on sale before they're gone.

Correction, 2:36 p.m.: This story originally cited a slightly lower sale price. The correct sale price is $290.