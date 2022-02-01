Use these discounted microfiber cloths to keep all your device screens clean

MagicFiber

An alert dings and you reach for your phone only to find that dust, smudges or fingerprints are obscuring the view, making it harder to read. Sound familiar? Our world is full of screens and other delicate surfaces that can be hard to clean. MagicFiber can help. The microfiber cleaning cloths and accessories will not scratch optical glass and are safe to use anywhere, including delicate surfaces like TV screens, smart phones, tablets, laptops, camera lenses, car screens, smartwatches, glasses and much more. You can grab MagicFiber microfiber cleaning cloths, pouches and gloves during this one-day deal.

MagicFiber cloths are made with fibers 200 times thinner than human hair, helping them trap oil, fingerprints, dirt, dust and smudges without using harsh chemical cleaners. Various sizes are available to meet whatever needs you have. The cloths also feature a saw-tooth pattern and fused edges to prevent fraying or loose strings. All MagicFiber products use premium, durable materials, so you can wash and reuse them again and again. Take advantage of this deal and so you can safely clean the things you use every day with ease.