Upgrade Your Workspace with Vivo Desks and Chairs from as Low as $50

Whether you work from home or commute to an office, it might be time to spruce up your space. For people who spend a lot of time sitting at a desk, the long hours can become grueling on the body. Certain modern innovations like adjustable standing desks can give you a lot more mobility, and you can find a lot of these modern options for less than you might think.
To that end, Vivo workstations, electric desks, kneeling chairs and other office favorites are discounted by as much as 33% right now at Woot, making this a great time to invest in a more ergonomic option for your workspace. These offers are available now through June 1 while supplies last.
The most notable pick we're seeing is the electric height-adjustable desk, which is marked down to $159. You can sit or stand, allowing you to move your body more with minimal effort. It has a 43-inch surface and features a powerful motor and strong legs that can easily change things up for you at the push of a button. Plus, it supports up to 176 pounds, so you can definitely have a setup with multiple monitors, speakers and other devices and accessories.
Read more: Best Standing Desks of 2022
You can also improve your posture and relieve some muscle tension with this $77 wheeled kneeling chair. It has a height-adjustable steel frame and thick fabric cushions for comfort. Or, if you're looking to outfit a smaller space, check out this 28-inch Z-shaped compact workstation for $50. It's dual-level, with an upper shelf for your monitor, while the main desktop can hold your keyboard, mouse and other accessories. Check out the entire Vivo sale selection at Woot.