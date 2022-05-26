Upgrade Your Workspace with Vivo Desks and Chairs from as Low as $50

Whether you work from home or commute to an office, it might be time to spruce up your space. For people who spend a lot of time sitting at a desk, the long hours can become grueling on the body. Certain modern innovations like adjustable standing desks can give you a lot more mobility, and you can find a lot of these modern options for less than you might think.

To that end, workstations, electric desks, kneeling chairs and other office favorites are discounted by as much as 33% right now at Woot, making this a great time to invest in a more ergonomic option for your workspace. These offers are available now through June 1 while supplies last.

The most notable pick we're seeing is the , which is marked down to $159. You can sit or stand, allowing you to move your body more with minimal effort. It has a 43-inch surface and features a powerful motor and strong legs that can easily change things up for you at the push of a button. Plus, it supports up to 176 pounds, so you can definitely have a setup with multiple monitors, speakers and other devices and accessories.

Read more: Best Standing Desks of 2022

You can also improve your posture and relieve some muscle tension with this $77 wheeled . It has a height-adjustable steel frame and thick fabric cushions for comfort. Or, if you're looking to outfit a smaller space, check out this 28-inch for $50. It's dual-level, with an upper shelf for your monitor, while the main desktop can hold your keyboard, mouse and other accessories. Check out the at Woot.