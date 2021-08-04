Upgrade your back to school experience with our must-have picks

If you're headed back to school this year instead of taking classes from home, you're going to want a few extra things to make your dorm room a little better. And who better to help recommend some things for you to add to your dorm than people who've just lived that life? I asked CNET's interns to list their best picks for surviving your next semester. You might consider adding these to your shopping cart before the first day of class.

Jerry & Maggie Not only does this small, easy-to-put-together shelf make your desk look HGTV-worthy, it helps you organize your knick-knacks and supplies to keep the clutter away. It comes in several different colors to fit the theme of your dorm or room, and it's easy to pack for move-in at the beginning and move-out at the end of the year.

Even though in-person classes sound promising nowadays, don't forget about your eyes. Some professors swear by online textbooks, PDF scans of hard-to-find literature and online homework. And reading, typing and researching online isn't going away any time soon. Your eyes will be in front of the screen the entire time, so let's limit the headaches before they begin.

Brian Bennett/CNET OK, bear with me. You won't believe the amount you'll want to spend at the campus Starbucks every week. What people don't realize is that you can make the best cold brew coffee overnight with tap water, your favorite grounds (get them from Starbucks if you can't live without that signature blend) and a french press -- it's truly that easy. They come in sizes small enough to fit the mini fridge below your dorm room bed or large enough for three servings that fit on a full-size shelf. Take your coffee black or splash some creamer in there, but save your dollars for other campus fancies.

Attmu Regardless of your bathroom setup, you don't want to lug an armful of toiletries from your dorm room each time you hit the showers. Smart students consolidate their bottles and brushes into a portable caddy that can sit on a ledge or hang on a hook. This option is mesh, so it dries quickly and drains naturally -- and you won't have to worry about nasty water collecting in its crevices.

besfan There are just some things that college makes you appreciate -- and room outlets are definitely one of them. Mini fridge, microwave, phone charger, laptop, desk lamp… you name it, it needs to plug in. But how? In a dorm room with minimal outlets there's just no feasible way to plug in everything at once. Well, have no fear, the power strip is here. This power strip turns your two outlet socket into an eight-outlet, four-USB charging extravaganza. Imagine having one of these babies in all of your door room outlets! With various colors and designs, every student needs this block of sanity in their dorm room.

Lucid College time management can be a real challenge. Staying in-tune with classwork, a social life, group projects, extra-curricular activities and internships can feel like a daunting quest. The only way to stay afloat in college is through an uneven balance of caffeine and sleep. Some days, one will outweigh the other. On the days when sleep is the outweigher? Make sure it's the best possible sleep. If you're lucky, you have a full size mattress at college. And if not, it can feel like you waited all your life to be demoted back to a twin bed. Either way, you need a mattress topper to make your sleep most comfortable. Since college "mattresses" seem to be the thinnest piece of cushion ever, make sure you grab a mattress topper to adjust for backaches we are too young to endure. I promise, your back will thank you later.