Turn an ordinary AC outlet into a protected multi-port charging station for $14.44

I like cheap, easy fixes for life's little problems. For example, you know those two measly AC outlets you've got by your desk? And over the kitchen counter? And behind your nightstand? Not enough. Not nearly enough.

Cheap, easy fix: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon seller Rongpuda Tech has the -- just a few dollars off the regular price, but also the lowest price on record. By the way, I did not make up "Rongpuda Tech" or "Qinlianf," though clearly someone did. If you see a different seller and/or price, it likely means this seller is sold out.

As you can see in the photo, this thing turns your two AC outlets into five -- one front-facing, four angled to the side -- and adds four USB ports, one of them USB-C.

Those aren't QuickCharge or Power Delivery ports, but they're sufficient for charging everyday phones, tablets, earbuds and the like.

There's basic surge-protection built in, and the manufacturer notes this as well: "All our products are covered by global liability insurance, protected by $1000,000 [sic] connected equipment warranty." Would it be possible to actually take advantage of that insurance? I'm not sure; just noting that it's listed there.

One important consideration: This is best-suited to outlets that have a screw in the center, otherwise it might not stay put as you're plugging and unplugging things. I have a similar multi-port adapter that doesn't even have the option of screwing in, and it's definitely been a hassle.

Give your AirPods a dedicated charging station for $9

Wireless Future Charger

Why bother with a dedicated charger for your wireless AirPods case when you can use just about any standard Qi charging pad? Simple: Maybe your other pad is busy charging your phone. Plus, this one is super-compact and designed specifically for AirPods with Wireless Charging Case and AirPods Pro. On a larger pad, it can be tricky to position the AirPods case "just so" to actually start it charging.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon seller HaiweiDirect has this with promo code 40ADP522. Regular price: $17. That code works only with the black model.

Remember, this works only with AirPods cases that support wireless charging. But if that case lives inside another case (a protective or decorative one, for example), it won't fit in the dock.

You'll also need to BYO USB-C outlet, as there's no AC adapter included here. But you know where you can find a USB-C outlet? In the product right at the top of this post. Win-win!

