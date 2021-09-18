Top weekend deals: Save 50% on HBO Max, cheap earbuds and a battery backup discount

Welcome to the last official weekend of the summer. Autumn may not be here yet, but some great deals already are. We've pulled together some of the best sales of the past week that you may have missed, including a great deal on HBO Max for new and returning customers (just in time for next month's Dune premiere), and even some price cuts on the brand new iPad. Let's dive right into these deals, shall we?

Angela Lang/CNET What's not to love about streaming? If you're like me, the best part is dedicating hours at a time on marathoning a show. If you've been going back and forth on getting a HBO Max subscription and couldn't justify the price, you're in luck! HBO Max is giving new and returning subscribers 50% off the $15 monthly ad-free subscription, making the new price $7.49. This deal lasts for six months and the offer ends Sept. 26. Here's what you can get this this subscription: Access to major 2021 Warner Bros. movies the same day the hit theaters

Exclusive content for children like Sesame Street

No ads and access to offline content via downloads

4K Ultra HD (for select movies)

Up to five user profiles

David Carnoy/CNET The SoundPeats Air 3 is smaller than both the TrueAir 2 case and the Apple AirPods case. The sound quality is pretty good, but you'll want to make sure that you keep them at a decent volume because at higher levels, you may have a bit of distortion. Otherwise, these earbuds perform well with music and when you're making calls. At $50, they're great, but they're even better at $37.49 with the 10% Amazon code and our CNET-exclusive code 4KWPTXXK for an additional 15% off.