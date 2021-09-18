Top weekend deals: New iPads already on sale, save 50% on HBO Max and more

Welcome to the last official weekend of the summer. Autumn may not be here yet, but great deals already are. We've pulled together some of the best sales of this past week that you may have missed, including a great deal on HBO Max for new and returning customers (just in time for next month's Dune premiere). There are even some price cuts on the brand new iPad. Let's dive right into these deals, shall we?

Angela Lang/CNET What's not to love about streaming? If you're like me, the best part is dedicating hours at a time on marathoning a show. If you've been going back and forth on getting a HBO Max subscription and couldn't justify the price, you're in luck! HBO Max is giving new and returning subscribers 50% off the $15 monthly ad-free subscription, making the new price $7.49. This deal lasts for six months and the offer ends Sept. 26. Here's what you can get this this subscription: Access to major 2021 Warner Bros. movies the same day the hit theaters

Exclusive content for children like Sesame Street

No ads and access to offline content via downloads

4K Ultra HD (for select movies)

Up to five user profiles

iPad 2021 already on sale Save $30 Screenshot/CNET The new iPad and iPad Mini were announced last Tuesday, and they're not even available until Friday, Sept. 24. But they're both already on sale: The new Mini is $40 off, and the new 2021 iPad is $30 off at Amazon, Walmart and some other retailers. Yes, that $30 discount on the 10.2-inch baseline iPad pretty much matches the street price of the 2020 model, but now you're getting a faster processor and twice the storage (64GB vs. 32GB).

David Carnoy/CNET The SoundPeats Air 3 is smaller than both the TrueAir 2 case and the Apple AirPods case. The sound quality is pretty good, but you'll want to make sure that you keep them at a decent volume because at higher levels, you may have a bit of distortion. Otherwise, these earbuds perform well with music and when you're making calls. At $50, they're great, but they're even better at $37.49 with the 10% Amazon code and our CNET-exclusive code 4KWPTXXK for an additional 15% off.