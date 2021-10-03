Merck's COVID pill Scarlett Johansson, Disney settle lawsuit NFL 2021: How to watch Venom: Let There Be Carnage review Squid Game on Netflix
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Top Sunday deals: Save on on Discovery Plus, Disney Halloween costumes and portable chargers

We've rounded up the best weekend sales and deals.

Too busy during the week to hunt down some the web's best sales and deals? Don't worry, we've got your back. We've pulled together some of our favorite deals from the past week that are still available as of today (Sunday, October 3). This week's roundup includes Disney Halloween costumes for children, pets and adults; a limited-time subscription deal for a year's worth of Discovery Plus; and a variety of chargers when you need to give your phone a little power. Let's jump right in.

40% off a full year of Discovery Plus
Sarah Tew/CNET

Want to binge on House Hunters, Chip and Joanna Gaines or Naked and Afraid? Get your fill on those series and hundred more with this limited-time deal, which gets your 40% off the usual subscription price for Discovery Plus. That's 12 months of programming for just $36. (After the promo deal, billing resumes at its original $60 price.) This deal expires after today, October 3. Discovery Plus includes:

  • 2,500+ current and classic shows 
  • Access to programming from BBC, A&E, History, Lifetime, HGTV, Food Network, TLC and more
  • Limited ads (this offer isn't ad-free)
See at Discovery Plus

30% off Disney's Halloween costumes
Buena Vista Pictures

A significant number of Disney costumes  are 30% off today, both for humans and pets. Whether you want a Pascal suit for a little dog or an Ewok costume for a new baby, you'll find it cheaper here today than most anywhere else. 

See at ShopDisney

Save up to 40% off on Finish Line apparel

Online only
Finish Line

There's something for everyone -- women, men and children. This deal is where you can find just about anything you need from name brand shoes like Jordan and Nike to tracksuits from companies like Adidas all up to 40% off.  

See at Finish Line

Get two Aukey power banks for $18

Save 67%
Until Gone

What's great about this power bank is that you can charge up to three devices at once. There are  dual USB-A outputs, an USB-C output and LED indicator to signal when the battery is drained. With this deal, you can get two fast-charging 10,000-mAH power banks for $18 using our offer code CNET974921. You're saving $42 off its original $60 price.

$20 at Until Gone