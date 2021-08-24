This Tile Slim tracker is down to $15 and will help find your stuff

Tile

I've lost it all: My phone, my wallet, my keys -- even my friend's dog once. If you're a perpetual loser of all things, you should definitely snap up one of these Tile Slim trackers while it's on sale for under The skinny tracker is perfect to slide into a compartment of your wallet or behind a phone case. It's currently selling for and $25 on Tile's website.

The Tile is simple to set up and will notify you where it is via a ring (great for in-house losing) or show you the last place you had it if it's not around the house. Note that this model isn't ideal for keys since there's no hole for a keyring but you can attach this Tile to a computer, tablet or another device surface with an adhesive (sold separately). And, unlike Apple's similar AirTags, the Tile Slim is more wallet-friendly (less bulbous). It's also fully compatible with Android phones.

If you're looking for more than one Tile tracker, we found a , which would save you a few bucks versus buying four from Daily Steals.

See. We got you.