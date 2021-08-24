Pfizer vaccine wins FDA full approval Mayim Bialik to host three weeks of Jeopardy Spider-Man 3: No Way Home trailer Apple could launch a 'M1X' Mac Mini Pumpkin spice lattes back at Starbucks
This Tile Slim tracker is down to $15 and will help find your stuff

This super slim tracker is perfect for a wallet or phone case and it's less than $15 shipped.

I've lost it all: My phone, my wallet, my keys -- even my friend's dog once. If you're a perpetual loser of all things, you should definitely snap up one of these Tile Slim trackers while it's on sale for under $14.49 plus free shipping. The skinny tracker is perfect to slide into a compartment of your wallet or behind a phone case. It's currently selling for $17 on Amazon and $25 on Tile's website.

The Tile is simple to set up and will notify you where it is via a ring (great for in-house losing) or show you the last place you had it if it's not around the house. Note that this model isn't ideal for keys since there's no hole for a keyring but you can attach this Tile to a computer, tablet or another device surface with an adhesive (sold separately). And, unlike Apple's similar AirTags, the Tile Slim is more wallet-friendly (less bulbous). It's also fully compatible with Android phones. 

If you're looking for more than one Tile tracker, we found a four-pack of the Tile Slims for $48 at Walmart, which would save you a few bucks versus buying four from Daily Steals. 

