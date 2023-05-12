This Way of Determining How Many Moving Boxes You Need Works Every Time

Before you pack up your house or apartment to move into another, you'll want to determine how many boxes you'll need for all your belongings. As far as packing supplies goes, purchasing cardboard boxes can add up, so you'll want to avoid buying extra. Of course, you can scout for free boxes too (because no one should pay for cardboard boxes when there are places to find them for free). But you'll still want to know how many you need, so you don't waste time.

There are a few ways to figure it out. Do you have a lot of stuff in each room, or do you tend to live with less? Do you live in an apartment or a house? All these factors will contribute to your total box count.

But a quick and reliable way of determining the correct quantity of boxes isn't about your number of rooms. It's all about your square footage.

Read on to find out more, and for additional moving tips, here are the best moving companies for 2023 and how to find cardboard moving boxes for free.

Sizes and varieties of boxes

There are countless types and sizes of moving boxes, but here are the most common.

Small boxes (around 16 inches by 12 inches by 12 inches): Put books, magazines, trinkets, small kitchen utensils like glasses or dishes, and other small items in this size box.

Medium boxes (around 18 inches by 16 inches by 18 inches): Use these boxes for office supplies, small kitchenware and decor.

Large boxes (around 18 inches by 18 inches by 24 inches): Put bulkier items like towels, comforters, blankets, pillows and throws in these boxes.

Extra-large boxes (around 24 inches by 20 inches by 24 inches): Additional room gives another option for bulky, large or oddly shaped items.

Wardrobe boxes: If you don't want to remove all your clothing from the hangers, take the items from your closet and put them directly in a wardrobe box, which features a closet pole and transports clothing -- hangers and all.

Dish barrel boxes: Use these boxes for fragile items like glassware or dishware.

TV boxes: Put your flatscreen in a TV box to keep it safe in transit.

Of all the various box sizes, consider stocking up mostly on medium- to large-size boxes, and grabbing fewer smaller and extra-large boxes.

How many moving boxes do you need?

Many moving companies have handy moving calculators that take into account the number of rooms in your place and other factors to determine how many boxes you should use.

Though packing calculators can be helpful, instead consider the square footage of your house or apartment -- it's a standard unit of measurement and one of the more reliable ways of figuring out just how many boxes you'll need.

We looked at recommendations from moving companies and services online and developed estimates of how many moving boxes of each size you may need for a range of home sizes. Use this chart to estimate how many boxes you'll need, based on the square footage of your current home or apartment.

Number of recommended moving boxes based on square footage Square feet Small Medium Large Extra-large Less than 700 sq. feet 10 9 5 2 700-900 sq. feet 15 13 7 3 900-1,200 sq. feet 22 20 10 6 1,200-1,600 sq. feet 32 30 15 10 1,600-2,000 sq. feet 40 35 20 13 2,000-2,500 sq. feet 45 40 25 16

Wardrobe boxes can generally fit about two feet of clothing -- the most common wardrobe boxes are 24 inches wide by 24 inches long, with varying heights. If you want to use wardrobe boxes, measure the width of the clothes in your closet and get one box for every two feet. Add an extra box if your clothes are packed very tightly.

For more moving tips, learn about renting plastic moving boxes, and check out these easy ways to personalize your new space.