Grab this $45 retro microwave and give your kitchen style in seconds

Your popcorn is ready, and it looks like it was made in the 1950s.

If you're looking for a fast way to add some style to a boring kitchen motif, the Galanz retro microwave is the way to go. It's funky and cool, and it's only $45 right now on Amazon. That's 50% off the list price and $5 cheaper than the previous low on Amazon.

Snatch it up for a college kid or the RV since it's smallish and won't crowd the counter. The Galanz has all the basic functions of your modern microwave but looks a whole lot better than most. It ships for free and arrives after Christmas. You can buy it in other colors, but only the groovy aqua blue model is at the record-low price. 

