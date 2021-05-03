This LED desk lamp with USB ports and wireless charging pad is now under $20

Afrog

Whether you have a home office, need a space for your kids to do homework or just have a general-purpose workspace for paying bills and such, no desk is complete without a lamp. We've told you about this cool model from Afrog before, and right now you can get it for the lowest price ever. Usually priced at $50, the last time we mentioned a deal on this lamp it was $20. Right now you can get the . To get the deal, apply promo code 6LQ9H888 at checkout.

This deal, from Amazon seller Afrog (which hopefully means something in some other language), is good through May 10. This isn't the best deal ever -- a while ago, I told you about the same deal, except that you could stack it with a coupon for a bottom line price of $16. Even so, this is a good deal for $20.

Not only do you get all the benefits of an LED bulb with this lamp -- including five adjustable color temperatures to suit your mood (from 2,700-6,000K) and five brightness levels, but the lamp has a night light mode and an automatic shutoff timer for 30 and 60 minutes.

Better still, Afrog put the lamp's base to good use. It incorporates a Qi charging pad for your phone and a pair of USB ports for wired charging. Meanwhile, the lamp arm can tilt and pivot every which way, meaning you can put the light exactly where you need it.

CNET's deal team scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.