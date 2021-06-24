This Dyson Tower for just $180 will be your new No. 1 fan

Dyson

I'm cool and that's actually a fact. It isn't because I have an obscure John Coltrane record playing in the background, either: I have a bladeless Dyson Tower fan blowing on me as I write this and I've found it to be one of the easiest ways to keep cool during these balmy summer months. The Dyson is (by far) the most powerful and quietest fan I've ever owned, but all that slick research and development makes these futuristic fans and air filters anything but budget-friendly. The good news is you can snag a factory reconditioned Dyson Tower fan for a fraction of the sticker price right now -- . To buy a brand new Dyson, you're talking .

There's always a risk in buying a renewed product but, if you think about it, fans generally take as gentle a beating as any home appliance. For one, they're generally stationary. Plus, they don't get handled and touched regularly or for long periods of time -- just turned on and off. A disclaimer is provided by the brand that states: "All Dyson official refurbished machines have been thoroughly tested to meet like-new performance standards. Units may have some cosmetic blemishes that include scratches and/or other surface imperfections that do not affect functionality." There also does not appear to be a warranty included.

The Dyson Tower arrive by early July with standard shipping costs. There's also a cap of three fans per customer, and because it's a reconditioned product, inventory is likely limited and it may sell out.