Snag this air fryer and convection toaster combo for $90

Chefman

I've been testing air fryers like mad lately and have only become more impressed with what they can do. My favorite breed of countertop oven is the hybrid air fryer and convection. For one, I live in an apartment so saving counter space is key and a hybrid oven serves as an air fryer, toaster, roaster and more. Plus, during summer it saves me from having to turn on the big oven and preheats fast as lightning. If that all sounds appealing, I say snatch up this while it's on sale. The versatile oven is currently down to $90 (normally $150) plus free shipping today at best buy. That's a whole lot of value considering all that this oven will do.

In addition to air frying, the Chefman bakes, broils, toasts and warms. If you already have a toaster you love but are interested in a solo air fryer, check out CNET's recently updated list of best air fryers in 2021. And while I didn't test this Chefman model, I did recently test hybrid air fryer and convection ovens to find the best in class. The Ninja Foodi took the top spot but just know it's more than double the price of this one.