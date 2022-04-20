Biden Administration May Appeal Mask Ruling Where Marijuana Is Legal 4/20 Deals and Discounts Best Gifts, Gear for 4/20 Amazon Is Giving Away 10 Kindle Ebooks PS5 Restock Tracker
Featured Home Security Home Internet Smart Home Kitchen & Household Yard & Outdoors Energy & Utilities
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

ThermoPro Meat Thermometers Are at All-Time Low Prices Right Now

If you've ever heard Dad cussin' about overcooked steak, nab him this handy grilling tool for Father's Day while it's on super sale.

David Watsky headshot
David Watsky
screen-shot-2022-04-20-at-9-51-12-am.png
ThermoPro/CNET

There is a profound sadness that comes with overcooking a good piece of meat. And undercooking certain meats can be downright dangerous. Let's just cook them the right amount, shall we? That's easier said than done, especially when you're experimenting with new types of meat and different cuts. A meat thermometer is unquestionably the easiest way to ensure your steak and salmon aren't overcooked and your poultry and pork aren't undercooked. 

Right now, a handful of ThermoPro meat thermometers are at the lowest price we've ever seen on Amazon. Those on sale include the popular Thermocouple probe thermometer that's down to $34 (normally $80) while the fancy wireless Bluetooth-connected thermometer with two probes is down to $32 (normally $50). The latter is great for slow cooking and BBQ since you can leave the probes in and monitor progress from your phone. 

See at Amazon

Shop the full one-day flash sale here and never overcook those meats again. 

Read more: Best BBQ Grill Tools and Accessories for 2022