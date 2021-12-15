The stars forecast savings with 20% off sitewide at Birthdate Candles

Birthdate Co.

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

With Christmas just around the corner, last-minute shoppers are lucking out as retailers kick off their final wave of sales, leaving just enough time to get your gift wrapped and under the tree. If you're still in the market for the perfect gift for an astrology-enthusiast in your life, check out Birthdate Co., which is offering 20% off of everything on its website right now, or up to 30% off depending on the size of your order. And, you might still get it in time for Christmas morning with free shipping if you order two or more items (contingent on your location).

While we're shopping for Christmas at the moment, these personalized birthdate candles make for a thoughtful gift at any time of the year, especially for birthdays. Every candle is made with a custom blend of natural oils and scents to create a specific fragrance tailored to the corresponding astrological profile. They also feature unique information about your ruling planet and number, as well as a detailed personality description. Each one is 13.5 oz. and provides 60-80 hours of burn time, according to the company.