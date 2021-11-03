Facebook shuts down facial recognition Pfizer COVID vaccine for kids 5 to 11 Tom Hanks declines space flight PS5 restock tracker Best gifts for $30 or less Best Black Friday deals
Save $32 on premium SodaStream Aqua Fizz (20% off)

Play restaurant at home and save money on the canned stuff with this fancy sparkling water maker with glass carafes.

I recently tested all three SodaStream machines for a buying guide (coming soon) and the premium Aqua Fizz was my top pick. It's sturdier and quieter, sports a solid stainless-steel bottle holder and comes with two elegant glass carafes that are more durable and easier to clean. It's an all-around better machine than the Terra and One Touch models. It's also a little pricey at $160, but not right now since it's on sale for $128 on SodaStream's website. That's 20% off the normal price and includes free shipping.

The $128 bundle has the Aqua Fizz sparkling water maker, two glass carafes with caps and a CO2 cartridge with gas to make 60 liters of seltzer. For $156 you'll get all that plus an extra carafe and some lime essence. But I'd personally go with the basic package at $128. It's just $11 more than the One Touch Electric and $38 more than the basic Terra -- both also on sale. With its sleek design and glass carafes, the Aqua Fizz will give you a little taste of restaurant-style fancy sparkling water at home.