The Perfect Pot just dropped $40 for Cyber Monday

When I recently tried the Perfect Pot, a multifunction aluminum Dutch oven from the people who make the Always Pan, I admit I rather liked it. I love the light weight for slinging around the kitchen, and the lid with a built-in strainer to easily drain water from cooked pasta or potatoes should be a fixture on every pot. It's also supremely easy to clean, no matter what you cook in it.

In all, I think it's a better piece of cookware than its predecessor the Always Pan, but the Perfect Pot launched at a bloated price of $165 -- simply too much for an aluminum core pot. Right now, the . To be clear, that's still a hefty tag, but if you're looking for a good gift for someone who appreciates shortcuts in the kitchen, they will definitely love this pot. It's particularly good for someone who doesn't have the strength to lift big heavy pots filled with liquids or meats since the Perfect Pot weighs just 4.5 pounds with the lid on.

The pot is available in seven colors (though some are sold out) and ships sometime in mid-December, ahead of Christmas.

