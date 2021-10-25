MacBook Pro 16-inch M1 Max review MacBook Pro 14-inch M1 Pro review MacOS Monterey is here World Series 2021: How to watch Guardians of the Galaxy game review Google Doodle recalls Surrealist photographer
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

The Lenovo Chromebook 3 is down to $129 right now

Save $160 on the versatile Chromebook 3 with a 14-inch screen and 10 hours of battery life.

chromebook.png
Lenovo

On the hunt for a laptop deal today? Best Buy has the Lenovo Chromebook 3 with a 14-inch screen for $129 -- down from its normal price of $289. This Chromebook delivers a higher resolution and bigger screen (1080p, 14-inch, no touch) than you typically get for this price, though admittedly the processor isn't a speed demon. That said, this deal is pretty tough to beat.

See at Best Buy

The Chromebook 3 is a fun and flexible laptop that runs on Chrome OS and is protected by built-in virus protection. The 3 is powered by a MediaTek processor and will give you 10 hours of battery life on one charge. Grab one now while it's more than 50% off.

