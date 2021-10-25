The Lenovo Chromebook 3 is down to $129 right now

Lenovo

On the hunt for a laptop deal today? Best Buy has the with a 14-inch screen for $129 -- down from its normal price of $289. This Chromebook delivers a higher resolution and bigger screen (1080p, 14-inch, no touch) than you typically get for this price, though admittedly the processor isn't a speed demon. That said, this deal is pretty tough to beat.

The Chromebook 3 is a fun and flexible laptop that runs on Chrome OS and is protected by built-in virus protection. The 3 is powered by a MediaTek processor and will give you 10 hours of battery life on one charge. Grab one now while it's more than 50% off.

