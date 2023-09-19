The 21 Coolest Halloween Decorations You Can Buy Now

CNET’s expert staff reviews and rates dozens of new products and services each month, building on more than a quarter century of expertise. Read how we test products and services .

Summer is just about over, which means Halloween is right around the corner. Halloween is one of the most popular holidays on the calendar -- and while you have a little time until October rolls around, it's never too early to get started with your spooky preparations. You can find plenty of ghosts, ghouls, gravestones and other goodies to bring the festivities to your neighborhood right now.

Ready to gear up for the spookiest season of the year? Whatever budget you have to work with, investing in a few key items can go a long way. So trick-or-treat yourself to some fun props that will help you create the atmosphere you want inside and out. We've rounded up some solid picks for every budget to save you some time and help your haunting kick off without a hitch this Halloween. With everything from lights and inflatables to horror movie favorites, you'll find some eerie-sistable Halloween decorations below, with several options for $25 or less.

Coolest Halloween decorations under $100

$38 at Wayfair Wooden 'Boo!' sign: $34 This sign is made of four deconstructed pumpkin-shaped wood pieces that spell out "Boo!" It has decorative spider webs incorporated into the fun design. It's over 13 inches tall and measures 20 inches wide, making it a great piece to sit on a mantle or by a candy bowl. $38 at Wayfair Show expert take Show less Show less Wooden 'Boo!' sign: $34 This sign is made of four deconstructed pumpkin-shaped wood pieces that spell out "Boo!" It has decorative spider webs incorporated into the fun design. It's over 13 inches tall and measures 20 inches wide, making it a great piece to sit on a mantle or by a candy bowl. $38 at Wayfair

$14 at Yankee Candle Yankee Candle Boo-Nana Toffee 3-Wick Candle Decorating isn't just about visuals. You need the right scent to capture the mood, and Yankee Candle really nailed it this year. There are diffusers and plug-ins with cute decorations and great scents, but my personal favorite is the Boo-nana Toffee 3-Wick candles. It quickly fills the room with an incredible scent, and like all Yankee Candles will last you through Halloween with ease. $14 at Yankee Candle Show expert take Show less Show less Yankee Candle Boo-Nana Toffee 3-Wick Candle Decorating isn't just about visuals. You need the right scent to capture the mood, and Yankee Candle really nailed it this year. There are diffusers and plug-ins with cute decorations and great scents, but my personal favorite is the Boo-nana Toffee 3-Wick candles. It quickly fills the room with an incredible scent, and like all Yankee Candles will last you through Halloween with ease. $14 at Yankee Candle

$33 at Walmart Giant Halloween skeleton spider: $33 This plastic 32-inch spider skeleton is the perfect creepy crawler to strike fear in the hearts of those who get too close to your front porch. $33 at Walmart Show expert take Show less Show less Giant Halloween skeleton spider: $33 This plastic 32-inch spider skeleton is the perfect creepy crawler to strike fear in the hearts of those who get too close to your front porch. $33 at Walmart

$60 at Michaels 4.5-foot Nightmare Before Christmas Zero hanging inflatable: $60 This hanging inflatable of Zero, Jack's pet in The Nightmare Before Christmas, is a fun addition to any porch or tree. It has an internal blinking LED light, so that it can be seen in the dark, and an internal fan. Just note that this inflatable does need to be plugged in to remain inflated, so be sure to hang it near an outlet or in conjunction with an extension cord. $60 at Michaels Show expert take Show less Show less 4.5-foot Nightmare Before Christmas Zero hanging inflatable: $60 This hanging inflatable of Zero, Jack's pet in The Nightmare Before Christmas, is a fun addition to any porch or tree. It has an internal blinking LED light, so that it can be seen in the dark, and an internal fan. Just note that this inflatable does need to be plugged in to remain inflated, so be sure to hang it near an outlet or in conjunction with an extension cord. $60 at Michaels

$40 at Walmart Light-up 3-tier jack-o'-lantern decoration: $40 This 14-inch light-up statue is a great alternative to carving your own pumpkins. It has LED lights and is suitable for use both indoors and outdoors, so you can plug it in by your door or near a stoop to help light the way for trick-or-treaters. $40 at Walmart Show expert take Show less Show less Light-up 3-tier jack-o'-lantern decoration: $40 This 14-inch light-up statue is a great alternative to carving your own pumpkins. It has LED lights and is suitable for use both indoors and outdoors, so you can plug it in by your door or near a stoop to help light the way for trick-or-treaters. $40 at Walmart

$58 at Anthropologie Spirit table runner: $58 (currently unavailable) If you plan on hosting a Halloween party, this table runner is the perfect accent for your dinner table or buffet. It features black cats, crows, mushrooms, feathers, moths, candles and more in a whimsical seasonal design. It measures 90 inches in length and 16 inches wide. $58 at Anthropologie Show expert take Show less Show less Spirit table runner: $58 (currently unavailable) If you plan on hosting a Halloween party, this table runner is the perfect accent for your dinner table or buffet. It features black cats, crows, mushrooms, feathers, moths, candles and more in a whimsical seasonal design. It measures 90 inches in length and 16 inches wide. $58 at Anthropologie

$70 at Spirit Halloween Hocus Pocus Binx statue: $70 If you're a fan of Hocus Pocus, this statue featuring the tombstone of Emily Binx and a model of the immortal black cat Thackery is a perfect addition to your Halloween decor. It comes in just under a foot tall and is made of resin and stone powder. $70 at Spirit Halloween$70 at Amazon Show expert take Show less Show less Hocus Pocus Binx statue: $70 If you're a fan of Hocus Pocus, this statue featuring the tombstone of Emily Binx and a model of the immortal black cat Thackery is a perfect addition to your Halloween decor. It comes in just under a foot tall and is made of resin and stone powder. $70 at Spirit Halloween$70 at Amazon

$50 at Spirit Halloween 21-inch brown jumping spider animatronic: $50 Just getting started with animatronics? This option is half-off right now, coming in at $50, which makes it a more accessible option. It's a great way to amplify your scare tactics, as this animatronic spider will leap out at passersby and give them a good jump scare. Just note that because this is an oversized item, additional shipping charges will apply, so factor that into your budget. $50 at Spirit Halloween Show expert take Show less Show less 21-inch brown jumping spider animatronic: $50 Just getting started with animatronics? This option is half-off right now, coming in at $50, which makes it a more accessible option. It's a great way to amplify your scare tactics, as this animatronic spider will leap out at passersby and give them a good jump scare. Just note that because this is an oversized item, additional shipping charges will apply, so factor that into your budget. $50 at Spirit Halloween

$110 at Williams Sonoma Halloween bauble wreath: $110 For those searching for an elevated way to decorate this season, this wreath from Williams Sonoma adds some elegance to your Halloween festivities. It measures 30 inches in diameter and has orange, gold and black ornaments, along with smiling jack-o'-lanterns. $110 at Williams Sonoma Show expert take Show less Show less Halloween bauble wreath: $110 For those searching for an elevated way to decorate this season, this wreath from Williams Sonoma adds some elegance to your Halloween festivities. It measures 30 inches in diameter and has orange, gold and black ornaments, along with smiling jack-o'-lanterns. $110 at Williams Sonoma

$64 at Wayfair Standing ghost girl figurine: $64 This easy-to-assemble figure sits upon a telescoping metal pole and is an eerie piece to add to your yard. She has battery-powered flashing red LED eyes and stands at 5 feet, 7 inches tall. $64 at Wayfair Show expert take Show less Show less Standing ghost girl figurine: $64 This easy-to-assemble figure sits upon a telescoping metal pole and is an eerie piece to add to your yard. She has battery-powered flashing red LED eyes and stands at 5 feet, 7 inches tall. $64 at Wayfair

$150 at Michaels 5.5-foot Minions Halloween inflatable: $150 This inflatable features the ever-popular Minions, along with a jack-o'-lantern and spooky tree that's sure to delight trick-or-treaters of any age. It's a kid-friendly alternative to some of the scarier decorations on this list and is easy to put up -- it self-inflates, lights up and even comes with stakes and tethers so you can keep it secure outdoors. $150 at Michaels Show expert take Show less Show less 5.5-foot Minions Halloween inflatable: $150 This inflatable features the ever-popular Minions, along with a jack-o'-lantern and spooky tree that's sure to delight trick-or-treaters of any age. It's a kid-friendly alternative to some of the scarier decorations on this list and is easy to put up -- it self-inflates, lights up and even comes with stakes and tethers so you can keep it secure outdoors. $150 at Michaels

$199 at The Home Depot 5-foot posable pitted skeleton with LED eyes (6-pack): $199 You'll get six posable 5-foot tall skeletons with battery-powered LED eyes to add an extra layer of creepiness to your display. $199 at The Home Depot Show expert take Show less Show less 5-foot posable pitted skeleton with LED eyes (6-pack): $199 You'll get six posable 5-foot tall skeletons with battery-powered LED eyes to add an extra layer of creepiness to your display. $199 at The Home Depot

$150 at Amazon Qizin 1,500-watt fog machine: $150 This home fog machine can definitely help make the atmosphere at a party pretty spooky. It produces about 25,000 cubic feet of fog per minute. You can also use it in a covered area like your garage or on your front porch -- and since it comes with a cordless remote, you can let out a burst of smoke as trick-or-treaters approach. Just note that you must also purchase fog fluid to use in the machine, which is sold separately. $150 at Amazon Show expert take Show less Show less Qizin 1,500-watt fog machine: $150 This home fog machine can definitely help make the atmosphere at a party pretty spooky. It produces about 25,000 cubic feet of fog per minute. You can also use it in a covered area like your garage or on your front porch -- and since it comes with a cordless remote, you can let out a burst of smoke as trick-or-treaters approach. Just note that you must also purchase fog fluid to use in the machine, which is sold separately. $150 at Amazon

$23 at Amazon Waterglide outdoor Halloween net lights: $23 These 12 foot by 5 foot waterproof net lights are a great way to light up your lawn with festive colors. They're great for bushes, patios and anywhere else you may want to liven up with some color. These LED net lights come equipped with a 16-foot cable so you can reach an outlet, plus they can move in waves, flash, slow fade, remain steady and more. The orange option is currently down to just $23 (or $21 with Prime), but you can snag other cool colors like purple for just a few dollars more. $23 at Amazon Show expert take Show less Show less Waterglide outdoor Halloween net lights: $23 These 12 foot by 5 foot waterproof net lights are a great way to light up your lawn with festive colors. They're great for bushes, patios and anywhere else you may want to liven up with some color. These LED net lights come equipped with a 16-foot cable so you can reach an outlet, plus they can move in waves, flash, slow fade, remain steady and more. The orange option is currently down to just $23 (or $21 with Prime), but you can snag other cool colors like purple for just a few dollars more. $23 at Amazon

$20 at Spirit Halloween 5-foot bloody body bag: $20 This gory body bag is great for graveyard scenes and other creepy haunts. It's lightweight and includes the twine ropes you will need to tie the bloody bag over the inflatable. $20 at Spirit Halloween Show expert take Show less Show less 5-foot bloody body bag: $20 This gory body bag is great for graveyard scenes and other creepy haunts. It's lightweight and includes the twine ropes you will need to tie the bloody bag over the inflatable. $20 at Spirit Halloween

$23 at Spirit Halloween Scream Ghostface door cover: $23 Need a low-cost, no-fuss option this Halloween? This officially licensed Ghostface door cover is 80 by 37 inches and fits most standard exterior doors. And for a solid, scary decoration for under $25, this will definitely make an impact. $23 at Spirit Halloween Show expert take Show less Show less Scream Ghostface door cover: $23 Need a low-cost, no-fuss option this Halloween? This officially licensed Ghostface door cover is 80 by 37 inches and fits most standard exterior doors. And for a solid, scary decoration for under $25, this will definitely make an impact. $23 at Spirit Halloween

$12 at Michaels Turn Back Now doormat: $12 This is a great option to add a little fun to your doorway, particularly if you're planning on serving candy to trick-or-treaters. Note, however, that you'll need an order of at least $50 in order to get free shipping on this item or take advantage of free in-store pickup. $12 at Michaels Show expert take Show less Show less Turn Back Now doormat: $12 This is a great option to add a little fun to your doorway, particularly if you're planning on serving candy to trick-or-treaters. Note, however, that you'll need an order of at least $50 in order to get free shipping on this item or take advantage of free in-store pickup. $12 at Michaels

$25 at Spirit Halloween Trick 'r Treat Sam Groundbreaker decoration: $25 This Trick 'r Treat decoration is perfect to place in your yard or garden to scare anyone visiting your haunt. And at just $25, it's an easy option to add some horror at a great price. $25 at Spirit Halloween Show expert take Show less Show less Trick 'r Treat Sam Groundbreaker decoration: $25 This Trick 'r Treat decoration is perfect to place in your yard or garden to scare anyone visiting your haunt. And at just $25, it's an easy option to add some horror at a great price. $25 at Spirit Halloween

$21 at Amazon Black gauze draping cloth: $21 Need to create atmosphere on a budget? This large piece of creepy black gauze cloth is versatile and can easily go on porches, walls, entryways, staircases and more. For $25 you get 500 by 87 inches of cloth that you can layer, drape or even cut into separate pieces for more versatility. $21 at Amazon Show expert take Show less Show less Black gauze draping cloth: $21 Need to create atmosphere on a budget? This large piece of creepy black gauze cloth is versatile and can easily go on porches, walls, entryways, staircases and more. For $25 you get 500 by 87 inches of cloth that you can layer, drape or even cut into separate pieces for more versatility. $21 at Amazon