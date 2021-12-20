The best water filter pitcher we've tested is $25 right now (save $10)

Megan Wollerton/CNET

I personally tested several of the leading water filter pitchers this year and one brand dominated the field when it came to removing total dissolved solids (the not-good stuff) from water. ZeroWater lived up to its name removing 100% of the materials we tested for, leaving me with incredibly crisp and clean water to drink. Others, including Brita and Pur, removed only half of the TDS or less. If you want the best of the best, the top-ranked . That's a full $10 off the normal price and includes free shipping for Prime members.

While the brand makes a few models, they all come with ZeroWater's extremely effective (and rather large) five-stage filter so you can rest assured you'll be getting the same shining results as in my testing. Replacement filters are also on sale: (save $11). If you're buying the filter, you might as well snatch a few discounted backup filters too.