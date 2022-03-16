The 8 Best Food and Drink Discounts for Deal Days: Wine, Meat, Pasta and More

Deal Savings Price











Hungry for some delicious deals of the food and drink variety? It's your lucky day -- and I stress day because these deals on wine, meat, snacks and cookware will be gone by tomorrow. We rustled up exclusive sitewide deals and sweeping discounts from some of our favorite vendors including Firstleaf wine club, the intellligent wine subscription which is offering six bottles for just $25. Wondering where the beef is? Score a flat $20 off any order of Rastelli's high-end cuts of beef, pork and chicken. For you carb-holics, Wildgrain's excellent fresh bread and fresh pasta subscription can be had for just $35 when you sign up today.

These sales and deals are all live and run through the end of today, March 16. So tie on a napkin, fire up the grill and pounce on the best food and drink discounts for CNET's Deal Days.

Rastelli's If you love to cook, you understand just how important it is to start with high-quality ingredients. But premium cuts of meat and seafood can be pretty hard to come by. That's where Rastelli's comes in. Named one of our favorite meat delivery services for 2022, Rastelli's allows you to shop a great selection of high-grade meats and seafood, from Wagyu beef to wild-caught scallops, and have them shipped right to your front door. Right now, you can use our exclusive promo code CNET20 to save $20 off any order of $50 or more and try it out for yourself.

Firstleaf The only thing better than a good bottle of wine is a good bottle of wine chosen according to your specific tastes that gets shipped right to your front door. Firstleaf is one of our favorite wine delivery services for this year, and it's a great pick for those starting to venture a little deeper into the world of fine wines. A six-bottle box would typically set you back $40, but right now you can get your first order for just $25.

Shaker Spoon If you've ever dreamed of getting behind the pine and trying out bartending for yourself, we've got a deal for you. Shaker & Spoon makes curated cocktail boxes that come with everything you need (everything besides the booze, that is) to make gourmet cocktails right at home, including recipes, mixers, bitters, citrus and house-made syrups. Right now, you can save 25% off your first three months (prepaid) with our exclusive promo code CNET25, bringing the per-month cost down to just $34.

Goldbelly Ever have a hankering for a specific food that just won't go away until you have it? Whether it's delicious lobster mac and cheese from Boston, or a decadent chocolate peanut butter cake from New York, Goldbelly makes it possible to get it shipped right to your door in just a few days. It's a great way to try out amazing cuisines from around the country, and right now you can get 10% off any order, no minimum spending required, when you use our exclusive promo code CNET10.

Stir fried savings No kitchen is complete without a proper wok. They're heavy-duty, versatile and can open up a whole new world of cuisine to try. This 13-inch wok from Willow & Everett is made of rust-resistant stainless steel, has a nonstick surface and comes with a dome lid and matching bamboo-handle spatula. It lists for $70, but right now you can pick it up for just $48. Activate the instant coupon on the product page, and use the promo code 05CNETWEWOK at checkout to get the full discount.

Oats Overnight They're not kidding when they say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, because it gives you the energy to handle whatever your day might throw at you. But for busy people with a fast-paced life, it's not always practical to set aside time to make a healthy, balanced meal every morning. Oats Overnight is a simple, healthy solution that can transform your morning routine with easy and healthy meals shipped right to your front door. Just choose which recipes sound best to you, whether it's banana bread or berries and cream, throw your oats in a blender bottle with some milk, toss them in your fridge overnight, and you'll have a tasty and practical breakfast waiting for you in the morning. Right now, you can get 15% off your order with our exclusive promo code CNETDealDay15.

Wildgrain Everyone loves handmade pasta and freshly baked bread, but making them yourself can be labor-intensive and time-consuming (and not to mention difficult). But don't worry, you don't need to dine out every time you get a hankering for hand-cut pappardelle. Wildgrain is a meal delivery service that specializes in artisanal breads and pastas that you can cook right in your own house, with assorted boxes delivered to your doorstep every month. Right now, when you use our exclusive DEALSDAY35 promo code, you can get $35 off your first box, and it entitles you to a free order of sourdough rolls in every box you receive from here on out.