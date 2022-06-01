Tackle Unwanted Odors With This Veva Air Purifier for $100 at Amazon

We all live in places where dander, smoke and lint are bound to build up over time. While many of us reach for a bottle of our favorite odor removers for some issues, it doesn't necessarily solve the problem for others. This is where a tool such as an air purifier comes in handy to suck up the unwanted things in the air, leaving you with the only thing you need, clean air.

This air purifier was originally $200, and is currently $149 (save 25%). For even more savings, when you use the $50 clip-on coupon code, the drops to the budget-friendly price of $100. While there are two Veva air purifier colors available, this deal is only for the white purifier.

The Veva air purifier is designed to function in large spaces up to 600 square feet and is ideal for households with pets, smokers, home cooks and others who want to eliminate odors. The purifier has three air speeds, ranging from quiet to turbo, that allow you to choose the intensity and essentially the noise level.

With four-in-one technology, this purifier is able to clean your air, eliminate odors, remove pollen and similar irritants, and help you breathe more comfortably. You'll also get a washable prefilter to extend the life of your carbon and HEPA filters.

If you've been looking for a new air purifier, this one from Veva is your chance to get it for less.