Suck Up the Savings With This Powerful Eufy Robovac for Just $170 Today

Is vacuuming sucking up all your free time? Give yourself the gift of clean floors with the . Imagine all the time you'll save by vacuuming with just the push of a button. The Wi-Fi enabled RoboVac allows you to control cleaning schedules, use the remote-control feature, or find your vacuum, with EufyHome App. Don't want another app? Simply command the RoboVac through your Alexa or Google Assistant devices.

Right now , which is nearly $130 less than it regularly sells for. To get the max discount, you'll need to clip the on-page coupon for $76 off, then use the code CNET30CMAX for the rest. If you are having trouble finding the on-page coupon, you'll need to make sure that the vacuum is sold by EufyHome and shipped by Amazon for it to work.

The RoboVac sits at just 2.85 inches tall, perfect for fitting under low furniture. The vacuum can also adjust suction levels -- with Eufy's Boost IQ technology it can easily transition from carpet to hardwood. And no need to worry about your vacuum tumbling down the stairs, with ten infrared sensors, the vacuum can sense drop-offs and ledges. This great RoboVac will run for as long as 100 minutes, before returning to its charging station. The vacuum comes with boundary strips, to keep your robot within designated cleaning areas. The package also contains an extra set of filters, sweeper brushes, and cleaning tools.

