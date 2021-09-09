Stock up on dog treats with this BOGO offer from Chewy

Chewy

We're always scouting out the internet's best deals but they're usually for humans. Today we got one for the dogs. Chewy is an online megamall for dogs and even though their owners have to do the ordering, they've got everything a hound could ever hope for. Right now you can score a solid buy one, get another at 50% off deal on mix and match dog treat with special code GOTTREATS.

If you've got a dog and they're anything like mine, you both go through a lot of treats. Like, a whole lot. That's why it wouldn't be a bad idea to stock up on some or for little Freddie or Phoebe. See the during this limited-run deal that ends on Sept. 22. There's no limit to how many you can order and still get the deal and you'll nab free shipping on an order over $49, even if the total drops below $49 with the discounts.

So, go ahead. Give your four-legged pal a few extra treats today and stock up on this Chewy deal for next time.

