Stock the Cellar and Get 6 Bottles of Wine for Under $30 and Free Shipping From Firstleaf

A good bottle of wine is the perfect accent to a nice meal or a gathering with friends. If you enjoy wine and want a simple way to receive bottles right to your door without the hassle of shopping or you're feeling adventurous and want to explore the wine world to expand your palate, consider one of CNET's favorite wine clubs, Firstleaf. Right now new subscribers can take advantage of Firstleaf's May flash sale and get the for just $29.95, plus free shipping, when you use code WINEFOR29 at checkout now through May 22.

Firstleaf tailors each delivery to your preferences based on a short questionnaire about your tastes, then further curates your selections as you rate each wine you receive. Firstleaf will also let you personalize your shipping frequency to get new bottles every month, every two months or every three months. You can also choose between a subscription of red wines, white wines or a mix of both and whether or not you're open to sparkling wines or rosés.

With so many customizations available, this wine club can be tailored to be a perfect match, and if you try the club and aren't quite satisfied, you can pause or cancel the subscription at any time. Keep in mind that this deal is only for new customers ages 21 and up and that this offer is not valid with any other promotions. After your first six wines, the subscription will cost $89.94 per club shipment.