Gifting win: This $35 Star Wars cheese board set is nerdy elegance

If you're a Star Wars fan who happens to love cheese, this Death Star cheese board and toolset feels like an absolute must-have for your next gathering. Or to gift to a like-minded cheese and fantasy fan. It's currently on sale at Macy's down to $35 (originally $49) when you use code FRIEND at checkout.
The Death Star cheese board is made from eco-friendly rubberwood with over 81 inches of serving space. The swivel top opens up to storage for four stainless steel cheese tools: a cleaver for crumbly cheese; planer for hard cheese; fork-tipped knife, and a classic hard cheese knife and spreader.