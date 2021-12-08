New iPhone SE, 3 Apple Watch models coming? Moderna booster shot and omicron Popeye's meme kid now state football champ Squid Game: Most trending TV show in 2021 Best Christmas gifts 2021 PS5 restock tracker
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Gifting win: This $35 Star Wars cheese board set is nerdy elegance

May the force brie with you.

wars-board.png

Serve your best manchegos and cheddars atop the Death Star this holiday.

If you're a Star Wars fan who happens to love cheese, this Death Star cheese board and toolset feels like an absolute must-have for your next gathering. Or to gift to a like-minded cheese and fantasy fan. It's currently on sale at Macy's down to $35 (originally $49) when you use code FRIEND at checkout.

See at Macy's

The Death Star cheese board is made from eco-friendly rubberwood with over 81 inches of serving space. The swivel top opens up to storage for four stainless steel cheese tools: a cleaver for crumbly cheese; planer for hard cheese; fork-tipped knife, and a classic hard cheese knife and spreader.  