Charter Communications

Charter Communications said Monday that it's offering Peacock Premium, NBCUniversal's streaming service, for free to eligible new and current customers. Spectrum Internet customers will receive 90 days free, while Spectrum TV customers will get one full year.

Regularly $5 a month, Peacock Premium is NBCUniversal's mid-tier option, which gives viewers access to all content but with limited ads. The lineup includes current NBC hits and live sports like the NFL's Sunday Night Football and Premier League football. It also provides access to a library of thousands of TV shows and movies, including popular titles like Harry Potter and The Office.

Charter Communications offers service in 41 states, with its cable broadband providing connectivity to over 28 million subscribers. Overall, the company has over 31 million customers through its Spectrum brand, including internet, TV, mobile and voice services.