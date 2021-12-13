Apple iOS 15.2 Elon Musk is Time's Person of the Year for 2021 Golden Globes 2022 nominations Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore trailer Peloton's Sex and the City damage control PS5 restock tracker
Featured Home Security Home Internet Smart Home Kitchen & Household Yard & Outdoors Energy & Utilities

Spectrum Internet customers get 3 free months of Peacock Premium

New offer kicks off Monday and it's for current and new customers.

Image of Spectrum logo

Charter Communications is partnering with NBCUniversal to make Peacock Premium available to a range of Spectrum Internet and TV customers.

 Charter Communications

Charter Communications said Monday that it's offering Peacock Premium, NBCUniversal's streaming service, for free to eligible new and current customers. Spectrum Internet customers will receive 90 days free, while Spectrum TV customers will get one full year. 

Regularly $5 a month, Peacock Premium is NBCUniversal's mid-tier option, which gives viewers access to all content but with limited ads. The lineup includes current NBC hits and live sports like the NFL's Sunday Night Football and Premier League football. It also provides access to a library of thousands of TV shows and movies, including popular titles like Harry Potter and The Office.

Charter Communications offers service in 41 states, with its cable broadband providing connectivity to over 28 million subscribers. Overall, the company has over 31 million customers through its Spectrum brand, including internet, TV, mobile and voice services.