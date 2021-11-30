Best Cyber Monday deals still available COVID variant: What is omicron? Jack Dorsey steps down as Twitter CEO Apple Music Awards PS5 restock tracker Google Doodle honors Lotfi Zadeh, father of fuzzy logic
You can still score 50% off art and decor from Society6

Support a community of artists and knock out some holiday gifts during this online art sale.

society6
Society6

Whenever I'm searching the net for interesting art or home decor, Society6 stuff always grabs my attention. I'm often seconds from buying it all, but it can be on the pricey side. That's not the case during the extended Cyber Week sale right now, when you grab nearly all of Society6's art at up to 50% off. I just nabbed this 51 by 60-inch tapestry for less than $25.

The best part is you're supporting artists, since Society6 draws from a community of independent artists to make its prints, pillows, phone cases, rugs, shirts and wall hangings.