You can still score 50% off art and decor from Society6

Society6

Whenever I'm searching the net for interesting art or home decor, stuff always grabs my attention. I'm often seconds from buying it all, but it can be on the pricey side. That's not the case during the extended Cyber Week sale right now, when you grab nearly all of Society6's art at up to 50% off. I just nabbed this for less than $25.

The best part is you're supporting artists, since Society6 draws from a community of independent artists to make its , , , , and .