Tesla recall for Boombox function Samsung Unpacked Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Top-searched jobs on Google Obi-Wan Kenobi series
Featured Home Security Home Internet Smart Home Kitchen & Household Yard & Outdoors Energy & Utilities
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Snuggle with soft bedding for up to 25% off at Cozy Earth

Score soft clothing, bedsheets and more during this sitewide Valentine's Day sale.

Robin Mosley headshot
Robin Mosley
cozy-earth
Photos by Cozy Earth/Composite by Robin Mosley/CNET

You know there is nothing more special than staying at home under the covers and watching a movie with someone you love. But what really seals the deal is having the right kind of sleepwear and bedding to make you feel cozy and warm. And if you've been looking for the right option to make your Valentine's Day more comfortable, Cozy Earth has the right deal for you with up to 25% off sitewide. 

See at Cozy Earth

What you'll find during this deal are bamboo pajamas, comforters, women's and men's clothing and my favorite, Cozy Earth's bamboo sheets. Here's the deal. If you have never had the opportunity to sleep on quality sheets in your life, maybe it's time to invest in it. I have Cozy Earth bamboo sheets and I've never slept better. No sweating, no itchy skin and and no discomfort at all. This is what you'll experience too if you get try these sheets out. And if you want even more products to make your home comfy, you'll find everything you need here to channel your inner coach potato.