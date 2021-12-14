Apple iOS 15.2 Instagram predicts 2022 trends Golden Globes 2022 nominations Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore trailer Peloton's Sex and the City damage control PS5 restock tracker
Featured Home Security Home Internet Smart Home Kitchen & Household Yard & Outdoors Energy & Utilities
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Snatch 2 All-Clad frying pans for $40 and sauté with the best of 'em

All-Clad cookware doesn't get any cheaper than this.

screenshot-2020-01-10-13-39-39.png
All-Clad

Nonstick may not be the pan you use the most. (Or maybe it is) The one thing I know is that when you need true nonstick cookware for eggs, pancakes or easily reheat a prepared meal, nothing else will do. All-Clad is near the top of my list of favorite kitchen brands, and a set of two nonstick All-Clad frying pans is about as cheap as you'll find them anywhere, down to $40 at Bed Bath & Beyond. They're built with All-Clad's signature sturdy construction and a tough PFOA-free nonstick coating that resists most scratches. 

See at Bed Bath & Beyond

If you're thinking you don't really need two nonstick pans, consider that nonstick surfaces wear out faster than others, so spreading the use over two pans will ensure a longer life on your rack. This set comes with a 10.5-inch and large 12-inch skillet.

Read more: 4 frying pans I couldn't live without