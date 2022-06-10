Snag Up to 50% Off Notebooks, Pens and More Office Gear at Office Depot

Everyone has their favorite office supplies that make them feel at ease and productive. So running out of your best paper or losing your last great pen is the worst. However, with up to at Office Depot, you can stock up on more than enough pens, paper and office supplies -- whether you're working from home, going to school or starting a new creative project.

This is a no-frills deal, so everything you see on sale includes the basics. If you're looking for a notebook, this Office Depot is $0.84. Should you need a larger notebook with some sparkle, you can also get a for $1. And for those of you who prefer a durable notebook, you'll pay just $5 for a with a spine cover.

There are also a ton of pens and pencils available. For $5, you can get a box of or Bic pens for $15, or you can get a box of . What's great about this deal is that while it's specifically geared toward office supplies, it doubles as an early back-to-school sale. So if you need to beat the rush this summer, it's a great opportunity to buy what you want in bulk ahead of time.

Shop the rest of the sale at Office Depot, and check out just a few offers available below.

More Office Depot deals