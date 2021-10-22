Prop gun kills one on set of Alec Baldwin movie iPod at 20: Inventor looks back Moderna booster approved Dune review Uncharted movie trailer PS5 restock tracker
Featured Home Security Home Internet Smart Home Kitchen & Household Yard & Outdoors Energy & Utilities
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Snag two foam rollers for just $7 each

Get a good stretch going for very little money.

foam.png
Day 1

If you've shopped for foam rollers before, you'll know they're oddly expensive considering a roller is essentially a hunk of foam and plastic. You can spend as much as $50 on one but you shouldn't. Right now, grab a discounted two-pack of Day 1 foam rollers with a strategic nodule pattern (fancy word for bumps) to give your arms, legs, back and neck a nice deep massage. The duo is just $14 on SideDeal

But, wait. There's more. Plunk in our exclusive code CNETFS at checkout, and it'll cover the cost of shipping.

See at SideDeal

Massage rollers are an excellent way to stretch out those key muscles before and after a workout or any athletic endeavor to keep yourself from getting sore. These discounted rollers are available in black teal or orange and come fitted with a nylon carrying case. Each one can withstand up to 500 pounds without losing shape.

So go ahead. Kick, stretch and save on a two-pack of rollers for $14 while they're still in stock. And don't forget the code CNETFS for free shipping. 