Snag two foam rollers for just $7 each

If you've shopped for foam rollers before, you'll know they're oddly expensive considering a roller is essentially a hunk of foam and plastic. You can spend as much as $50 on one but you shouldn't. Right now, grab a discounted with a strategic nodule pattern (fancy word for bumps) to give your arms, legs, back and neck a nice deep massage. The duo is just .

But, wait. There's more. Plunk in our exclusive code CNETFS at checkout, and it'll cover the cost of shipping.

Massage rollers are an excellent way to stretch out those key muscles before and after a workout or any athletic endeavor to keep yourself from getting sore. These discounted rollers are available in black teal or orange and come fitted with a nylon carrying case. Each one can withstand up to 500 pounds without losing shape.

So go ahead. Kick, stretch and save on a two-pack of rollers for $14 while they're still in stock. And don't forget the code CNETFS for free shipping.