Snag an extra 20% off home essentials at Kohl's

If you're like me, you're always on the hunt for a discount somewhere. Well, this time around, Kohl's has you covered with a deal for an online only until Jan. 26 when you use the promo code ENJOY20.

Even though you have many options during this offer, it's good to be choosy in order to get the best deal. Grabbing kitchen appliances for 20% off is nice, but these products aren't the cheapest. Same goes for floor care, furniture (unless it's under $150) and luggage. If you need these items, definitely shop for them, but you might not come away with the lowest price.

However, what is definitely worth checking out is bedding and bath, home decor and select storage. Some items, such as storage bins, are as low as $12, and 600-thread-count sheets by Vera Wang are $134. Depending on what you're looking for, you can walk away with some fantastic home essentials to spruce up your home.