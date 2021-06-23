Wednesday's top deals: iPhone XR, Xbox Series S and stand-up paddleboards

Now that Prime Day is done, let's start our official petition to Amazon: Next year, call it Prime Days, will you? Because it's two days. You'd think a company that big could sort out basic singular/plural grammar.

Today's deals are proof-positive that big discounts can be found all throughout the year, not just on Prime Days. (See? Makes total sense.) Heck, there's even an Xbox Series S deal, slim though it may be. As always, these offers (especially the Xbox) are for a limited time and while supplies last.

It's hard enough to find Microsoft's new console, but to find one at a discount? Practically unheard-of. So hop on this, Costco members, and use that $10 you'll save to buy a couple rotisserie chickens. (Or pay for 2/3 of a month of Xbox Game Pass.) Read our Xbox Series S review to learn more.

Ry Crist/CNET Hot take: Amazon's new orb-shaped Echos aren't nearly as cool-looking as their monolithic predecessors. Here's your chance to score one of the latter for $10 less than the current price of the Echo Dot. This is the "full-size" Echo, the one that originally sold for $100 and was the biggest option until the Echo Studio came along. Your only color option is charcoal, and it's an International Version -- which doesn't mean anything except it supports more languages. Verrrry tempting at this price.

Telesport This is one of the best deals in recent memory on a 10-foot, 32-inch-wide paddleboard. I own something similar and it's a joy to use. (Well, not the manual-inflating part; consider investing in a powered pump.) Equipped with a tie-down cord, anti-slip deck, removable fin and even dry-pouch for your phone, the Telesport SUP has literally everything you need. It's backed by a 12-month warranty and 4.7-star average user rating. Definitely a great way to enjoy a calm lake, river or the like.

James Martin/CNET I consider the iPhone XR one of the all-time great iPhones. And while it may not stay in the roundup much longer (chances are good it'll get retired this fall when new models are announced), it still has plenty of life to give. And this is a genuinely spectacular deal -- provided you're OK with the coral color. In addition to the phone itself (normally $499), you get one month of Total Wireless service. That service includes one month of unlimited calls and texts and 6GB of high-speed data. The catch: You'll have to stay with Total Wireless for at least 12 months, after which you can get the phone unlocked.

